Madison Keys credits 'lots of therapy' for Australian Open title win
By Joe Lago
Possessing boundless talent as a tennis prodigy is viewed as a blessing until high expectations become a heavy burden.
Madison Keys felt overwhelmed by the curse of having never won a Grand Slam tournament, and despite amassing nine WTA Tour titles and over $19 million in prize money, she found it difficult coming to grips with the one glaring omission on her career resume.
The 29-year-old Keys finally enjoyed her major title breakthrough Saturday at the Australian Open. The 19th-seeded American played the match of her life to defeat No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a cathartic career achievement that left Keys both laughing and crying afterward.
The outpouring of mixed emotions perfectly captured the joy and relief of Keys, who openly discussed the importance of maintaining her mental health in her postmatch interviews.
"I think I've done a lot of work to no longer need this," Keys told ESPN. "I really wanted it, but it was no longer the thing that was going to define me, and kind of letting go of that burden I think finally gave myself the ability to actually play for it.
Keys provided more details about the "lots of therapy" she underwent to reach a level of internal peace and placidity.
"I felt like I was always good enough ... but to really start kind of digging in on how I felt about myself and really being honest with myself about it," Keys told reporters. "... It was really hard because I didn't really want to be the person that felt like I was really struggling, but I was starting to really struggle with it.
"So just being really honest and actually getting help and actually talking to someone, and not just about tennis but about how I felt about myself," she added. "Again, very uncomfortable. I never really like to be uncomfortable."
Keys then smiled. "I honestly think that had I not done that, then I wouldn't be sitting here," she said.
In upsetting Sabalenka, who was seeking an Australian Open title three-peat, Keys boldly chose to match firepower with the hard-hitting Belarusian. The go-for-broke mentality was on display on arguably the biggest shot of Keys' career in the third set when, while serving at 5-5 and 30-30, she rocketed a forehand winner en route to taking a 6-5 lead.
Keys broke Sabalenka's serve in the ensuing game to finally become a Grand Slam champion.
