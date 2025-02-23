Luka Doncic opens up on what the last few weeks have been like for the Lakers star
By Tyler Reed
The news that the Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers quickly turned into one of those moments fans will remember forever.
The trade has shaken up the entire NBA, as every star probably has the feeling that they are no longer safe with their team.
However, it has been a few weeks, and it is time for everyone to adjust to the new normal that is Doncic with the Lakers.
RELATED: Dirk Nowitzki reveals 'weird' feeling watching Luka Doncic in Lakers debut
On Saturday night, the Lakers won in a massive test over the Denver Nuggets. After the game, Doncic was asked about his recent journey, and the new Lakers star revealed his feelings.
Doncic mentioned that the change has been hard and difficult. That is no surprise to anyone who has followed Doncic, as he was beloved by every member of the Dallas Mavericks fanbase.
While he mentioned that it was hard, Doncic did say he was happy to be on this new journey. Winning also helps.
The Lakers have some ground to make in the Western Conference playoff picture. However, this team is still within striking distance of the second seed.
On the flip side, the Mavericks sit in 8th place in the West. The Mavericks are one season removed from an NBA Finals appearance. However, that doesn't seem like a realistic goal at the moment for the franchise.
