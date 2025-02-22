Dirk Nowitzki reveals 'weird' feeling watching Luka Doncic in Lakers debut
By Tyler Reed
Even though Dirk Nowitzki's career was not that long ago, the former Dallas Mavericks star could still be considered a throwback of his era.
Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks. Playing for one team for an entire career almost feels made up nowadays.
However, it felt like Luka Doncic would have the same path. Unfortunately for Doncic, the franchise didn't feel the same way.
Doncic is now beginning a new journey with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the heartbreak for Mavericks fans has still not healed.
Even. Nowitzki is having a hard time seeing Doncic in a different uniform. The Mavericks legend recently discussed what it was like being in attendance for Doncic's Lakers debut.
Nowitzki mentioned that Doncic invited him to the game in Los Angeles. The NBA champions said that Doncic seemed down with the way things turned out, and Nowitzki wanted to be there for him on such a big night.
Nowitzki did not hide the fact that watching Doncic in the purple and gold was weird. The former NBA MVP stated he would always be a Mavericks fan but had to support Doncic on that night.
The Mavericks are just one season removed from reaching the NBA Finals. Now, the fanbase is left scrambling after seeing one of the biggest stars the franchise ever had be shipped off to a Western Conference foe.
