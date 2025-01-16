The Big Lead

2025 College Football Hall of Fame class revealed

The National Football Foundation has released the nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025.

By Tyler Reed

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

To be considered a hall of famer, one must become distinguished in their line of work in their respective sport.

The National Football Foundation recently released the complete list of recipients who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED: List of most valuable college athletic programs has some familiar names

Here is the full list of receipients.

Legendary Coaches & Players To Be Honored

Urban Meyer, Nick Saba
Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Inductee

School

RB Monte Ball

Wisconsin

LB Gregg Carr

Auburn

WR Blake Elliott

St. Johns (MN)

C Greg Eslinger

Minnesota

QB Terry Hanratty

Notre Dame

QB Graham Harrell

Texas Tech

DT John Henderson

Tennessee

DB Michael Huff

Texas

TE Jim Kleinsasser

North Dakota

OL Alex Mack

Cal

OL Terrence Metcalf

Ole Miss

DT Haloti Ngata

Oregon

RB Steve Slaton

West Virginia

LB Darrin Smith

Miami FL.

DL Michael Strahan

Texas Southern

DB Dennis Thurman

USC

QB Michael Vick

Virginia Tech

WR Ryan Yarborough

Wyoming

Larry Blakeney

Troy

Larry Korver

Northwestern College (Iowa)

Urban Meyer

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

Nick Saban

Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama

A stacked class that will see two of the best coaches in their generation be inducted, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.

Of course, there are some big-name players that will also receive the honor. Michael Strahan, Michael Vick, and Haloti Nagata are just a few.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview

Home/CFB