2025 College Football Hall of Fame class revealed
By Tyler Reed
To be considered a hall of famer, one must become distinguished in their line of work in their respective sport.
The National Football Foundation recently released the complete list of recipients who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of receipients.
Legendary Coaches & Players To Be Honored
Inductee
School
RB Monte Ball
Wisconsin
LB Gregg Carr
Auburn
WR Blake Elliott
St. Johns (MN)
C Greg Eslinger
Minnesota
QB Terry Hanratty
Notre Dame
QB Graham Harrell
Texas Tech
DT John Henderson
Tennessee
DB Michael Huff
Texas
TE Jim Kleinsasser
North Dakota
OL Alex Mack
Cal
OL Terrence Metcalf
Ole Miss
DT Haloti Ngata
Oregon
RB Steve Slaton
West Virginia
LB Darrin Smith
Miami FL.
DL Michael Strahan
Texas Southern
DB Dennis Thurman
USC
QB Michael Vick
Virginia Tech
WR Ryan Yarborough
Wyoming
Larry Blakeney
Troy
Larry Korver
Northwestern College (Iowa)
Urban Meyer
Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
Nick Saban
Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama
A stacked class that will see two of the best coaches in their generation be inducted, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.
Of course, there are some big-name players that will also receive the honor. Michael Strahan, Michael Vick, and Haloti Nagata are just a few.
