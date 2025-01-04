Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks this NFL playoff rule is "crazy"
By Matt Reed
The Detroit Lions have been one of the best NFL teams for the majority of the 2024 season, and yet, there's a very real chance that they not only won't win the NFC North but they could also finish as a Wild Card team. The Lions have already secured 14 wins this season, something that Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown believes should be rewarded.
Detroit has been in a battle with the Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North over the second half of the season as both teams have managed to dominate their competition and set up an epic Week 18 matchup that will decide the division and the number one seed in the NFC.
Obviously the stakes are high for both teams, but St. Brown made it clear recently that he wants the NFL to change their postseason seeding rules to benefit teams with higher win totals.
"It's crazy. I think the rule should be changed," St. Brown said Thursday. "Obviously, if you win the division, you should obviously make a playoff spot, but having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy, but I guess I don't make the rules."
It's certainly a fair argument on St. Brown's part in many ways, especially when considering that the loser of Sunday's regular-season finale will have to go on the road in the Wild Card round instead of having a first-round bye and hosting a playoff game.
That being said, this season has presented an extremely rare situation. 2024 is the first time in NFL history where a 14-win team would earn a wild card spot.
"Hopefully we can get a win and get home-field advantage, but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs, so we might see each other again after this game," St. Brown said.
No matter who wins (or loses) Sunday night the reality is quite simple, one team's path to the Super Bowl will be much easier than the others.
