Brock Bowers isn't satisfied with his historic rookie season: "I still feel like I suck sometimes"
By Matt Reed
Brock Bowers has been one of the very few bright spots this season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and if he can catch nine more passes in his team's season finale on Sunday he'll etch himself into the history books.
The first-year tight end has already amassed 100 receptions for a Raiders team that simply has little offensive firepower. Bowers has proven to be a dominant force for Las Vegas as their go-to receiver, and that has to leave the team highly encouraged heading into next season.
Bowers was even voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team, alongside Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
As it stands, Zach Ertz holds the single-season record for tight end receptions with 116, which came in 2018 when he was still with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bowers' chance to break that record isn't just impressive because he's a rookie though. Consider the opponents that he's faced in Year 1, and not to mention the lack of talent that's surrounded him on the offensive side of the ball.
The quarterbacks throwing him the ball this year have been Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, and yet, Bowers has still managed two 100-yard or more games and caught nine or more passes in six different games.
Still, Bowers remains incredibly humble throughout his amazing debut season, even going as far as to say that's he's not fully pleased with himself.
“I still feel like I suck sometimes," Bowers said when asked by a reporter about if his year. "Lose a rep here and there … it just pisses me off.”
It's safe to say the Raiders really hit on their 2024 first round pick, but there's still plenty of work for Las Vegas to do if they want to get the most out of their phenomenal tight end.
