Lionel Messi proves he can score a goal even when it's minus-7 degrees
By Joe Lago
Lionel Messi has nothing to prove in the game of soccer. He's the most decorated player in the history of the sport, having won 44 trophies, including 35 with Barcelona and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.
His critics might still joke about his toughness, namely the lingering hypothetical of whether he could have ever hacked it playing in the Premier League in England — specifically "on a cold, rainy night in Stoke."
Still shining in the twilight of his glorious career, the 37-year-old Messi will never play in the Premier League. What we do know is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the planet's best footballer can handle playing in sub-zero temperatures on midweek Midwestern winter night.
Messi's availability for Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup opener at Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday remained a mystery due to his age and the frigid weather. Also, it was the first game of the year for both clubs with the 2025 MLS season starting this weekend.
Not only did Messi suit up, but he also started the game for new Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano. The game-time temperature was minus-2 degrees Fahrenheit, but with the wind chill, it felt like minus-7 degrees.
Messi showed just how committed he is to Inter Miami by playing the full 90 minutes. He also scored the winning goal, displaying his trademark subtle touch and finishing skill (with his weaker right foot) in the 56th minute of the 1-0 victory.
Mascherano called his former Barça and Argentina teammate's sweet strike a moment of brilliance. "I think to those who know him are used to things like this," he told reporters afterward.
The manager also was proud of his players for withstanding "impossible" and "not humane" playing conditions.
“The players gave 100 percent," Mascherano added. "We’re happy. We’ll try to rest after a very difficult game for us. Now we’ll think about our opener in MLS on Saturday."
Inter Miami, the reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winner, will face New York City FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Saturday's temps will be a low of 63 and a high of 72.
Messi is capable of excelling in those temperatures, too.
