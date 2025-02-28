Brian Windhorst hits out at LeBron James' face of the league comments
All of a sudden, everyone is discussing who will be the next face of the league. The dominos fell when Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards denied that he had any plans to take on this role in the future.
Since then, the media has drilled Ant man for his comments and how the 23-year-old doesn't realize the opportunity to be in consideration for the same.
Well, amid the chaos, Los Angeles Lakers captain LeBron James spoke out in favor of Edwards. In short, James took a subtle shot at the NBA media for constantly downplaying the biggest talents in the league.
James also mentioned that even though he didn't ask for the responsibility, he has handled it throughout his career. Upon hearing James' comments, ESPN expert Brian Windhorst clapped back at the 40-year-old.
"LeBron can both say that, 'I am held to an unfair standard.' And yet he chose to wear No. 23," Windhorst said. "He also said, 'I never asked to be the face of the league.' Of course he asked to be the face of the league.' He signed a $90 million Nike contract, which he could have signed with Reebok for more money, by the way, but he signed with Nike. Why? Because of Jordan. So, yes, it is unfair at times to hold him to that standard ... But he also has invited it."
Windhorst showed some sympathy to James' situation, but overall berated him for trying to following NBA legend Michael Jordan's path.
According to Windhorst, since Jordan was the face of the league during his career, it's only natural for James, who has tried to follow in his footsteps, to be handed the same responsibility.
