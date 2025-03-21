Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Just win now, baby
By Joe Lago
Since he was introduced as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll has made it clear the franchise is not rebuilding for the future but building toward immediate success.
"We're not holding back. ... We're going for it," Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The new Raiders regime's urgency has influenced projections of what Carroll, new general manager John Spytek and co-owner Tom Brady (and owner Mark Davis) will do with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For most of the offseason, the mock drafting community has forecasted Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the Raiders' first-round selection. However, the trade for veteran QB Geno Smith firmly places Vegas in "win now" mode.
The latest mock drafts reflect that sentiment with an emphasis on "best player available." Below are the top prospects being projected to the Raiders at No. 6.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: Adding Graham would bolster an already strong defensive line, putting him with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. That might be the most disruptive defensive line in football with Graham, and you need that to beat Patrick Mahomes. I don't think there's been a defensive tackle prospect like him in quite a while, being great against the run and at disrupting blocks.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: The Raiders can take some pressure off of Geno Smith by adding Jeanty, who is one of the top three players in the draft.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Elusiveness. Speed. Physicality. Vision with the ball in his hands. Jeanty really has it all, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Plus, he has some pass-catching upside, with 66 catches over the past two campaigns. The Raiders were last in rushing last season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 per game. Jeanty would change everything there and create a solid offensive nucleus with Geno Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: Sure, this year's running back class is deep enough to find a quality starting candidate later, but Jeanty is special — and nothing about the Raiders' moves this offseason suggests they're in the mood for patience.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: The Raiders desperately need a top-tier wide receiver, and McMillan provides that. Quarterback Geno Smith thrived in Seattle with DK Metcalf — a big-bodied, athletic wideout — and McMillan is cut from the same cloth with a more refined route-running skill set. Las Vegas' offense has some talent, especially after drafting tight end Brock Bowers a year ago, and McMillan should create more open looks for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
Pro Football & Sports Network: McMillan is a strong, physical deep threat who, alongside tight end Brock Bowers, could form one of the NFL’s best up-and-coming receiving duos.
