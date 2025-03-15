Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Geno Smith trade impact
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 13.0: Shedeur Sanders falls out of top six
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 by the mock drafting community.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Sam Russell, Bleacher Nation: Trading for Geno Smith has freed the Raiders up to add a skill player at number 6 and they will jump at the chance to get Travis Hunter. He is a versatile player who is elite at wide receiver and cornerback. It would be a huge addition for a team looking for more playmakers.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is recreating the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas. Geno Smith is his quarterback once again after the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick the Seahawks' way. Now, he drafts his new Marshawn Lynch in Jeanty, a true bell cow fresh off rushing for the second-most yards in D-I history (2,601, just 28 yards behind Barry Sanders' all-time record).
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Everything is new and shiny in Las Vegas with the Raiders, and Pete Carroll gets another instant impact type in Jeanty to lead the way from the backfield.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Las Vegas made an aggressive move to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but the collection of pass catchers leaves a lot to be desired. Tetairoa McMillan is a bigger body that does offer some ability to play in the short to intermediate as well.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Trading for Geno Smith was an important first step in providing some degree of short-term hope for what had been one of the league's most lackluster passing attacks. Still, there's more work to be done. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan shouldn't have any trouble endearing himself to Pete Carroll, who has an affinity for supersized receivers, and general manager John Spytek, who knows the value of a target in the Mike Evans mold after his time with the Buccaneers.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
David Helman, Fox Sports: Trading for Geno Smith lessens the urgency at quarterback, but the Raiders will have some thinking to do if Sanders falls out of the top three. The cost of a two-spot jump isn't prohibitive. Smith turns 35 this fall. If Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and John Spytek like Sanders, it wouldn't be a shock to see them pull the trigger on a small move up for a quarterback of the future.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Although Sanders’ standing as QB2 is still up for grabs, the Raiders decide to get their guy of the future. A vet QB may still be an option, but the Raiders decided no more half-measures at the position and get themselves a player to commit to under a new regime.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest mock drafts have Sanders falling
MLB: ‘Overlap’ hat fiasco continues
NBA: Stephen Curry is still hungry for more
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC retains Olympic rights