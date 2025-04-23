Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: The final first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. The final NFL Mock Draft Consensus canvassed the latest forecasts to trace how the first round will play out.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first round forecast
If the Las Vegas Raiders keep their No. 6 overall pick, who will they select? Below are the players being projected to the Raiders by the mock drafting community.
Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Ohio State
Henry McKenna, Fox Sports: Most folks think Tetairoa McMillan is the consensus WR1. But not in every war room. For most teams, the top receiver is subjective and about style and fit. It would be unexpected for Egbuka to go first among receivers, but you can see why he makes sense here.
Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: The Raiders add another piece to a pretty strong defensive line. Las Vegas must continue to fortify that front in order to compete in the AFC West.
Ashton Jeanty, running back, Boise State
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: I’d rather Jeanty land behind a better offensive line than that of the Raiders — and also think Las Vegas would be better off drafting an offensive lineman or a wide receiver here. It’s obvious why they would like Jeanty, though, with the Boise State standout setting a PFF record with 152 missed tackles forced in 2024.
Armand Membou, offensive tackle, Missouri
Peter Schrager, ESPN: Membou has the best physical traits of any tackle in this class. The Raiders can keep building from the trenches. New general manager John Spytek was in the Tampa Bay front office when the Bucs struck gold with Tristan Wirfs in 2020. Membou at No. 6 isn't too early.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl