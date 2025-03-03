Lando Norris and McLaren backed to complete F1 championship double in 2025
By Simon Head
Lando Norris is the man to dethrone Max Verstappen and capture the 2025 F1 Drivers’ Championship.
That’s the view of former F1 racer-turned-pundit Johnny Herbert, who said that McLaren has the ability to walk away with both world championships at the end of the season.
Chatting to CasinoApps.com after the F1 testing session in Bahrain, Herbert said that McLaren face a fight for the Constructors’ Championship, but said that the fact that the papaya team hit the ground running at Sakhir bodes well for a very strong campaign.
“Probably the most positive thing from a British team perspective is actually McLaren coming out the box and being very quick and very competitive,” said Herbert.
“They've had a really poor show in the past in Bahrain in testing, so this is a really good start to 2025.
“Hopefully it looks as if what they had at the end of last year from mid-season onwards is continuing.”
While McLaren looked to pick up where they left off at the end of 2024, their big rivals were adapting to significant changes, to their cars and their driver line-ups.
“Constructors, it's between the McLaren and Ferrari,” he said.
“The two driver packages they both have are very strong.
"I'd still go to McLaren at the moment just because I know how consistent that car was at every single track that we saw them at from the second part of the season onwards.
“That's where the Ferrari's probably still got to prove that point. So, I'll stick with McLaren for that.
“I’m backing Lando for the Drivers’ (Championship). He's got a bit between his teeth. He's learnt a massive amount from his racing against Max. And I think he's learned what he needs to do to be able to beat him.
“But he's got to be very, very careful with his teammate because I think Oscar is going to be very much in the mix at the same time.”
Herbert also suggested that, while Piastri could potentially be a challenger for race wins and podiums, ultimately the Australian could end up being the buffer between Norris and the chasing pack.
“I think it's also a positive thing for Lando that he has Oscar as his teammate,” Herbert explained.
“In his first season, Oscar was really so strong mentally, and he doesn't care about anybody except himself. And that's the right mentality to have.
“He’s got (the rivalry) within his own garage. But he's also then got to fight against Max as well, and George, who's willing to put up a fight at the same time. We know Lewis will put up a fight if that Ferrari is good enough. So will Charles.
“It's not just everybody racing to beat Max. It's everybody going out there to beat the best of that season. And it could be your teammate who's just only sort of six feet away in your garage.
“This year there is so much opportunity for someone to spring a bit of a surprise. I don't think it is going to be one way for any team to be able to run away with the championship.
“It’s going to be that close. We expect it to be the closest that it's been for many a season.”
