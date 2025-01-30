Kyrie Irving drops a moving reaction to Kevin Durant reaching 30,000 career points
Over the years, the NBA has changed beyond recognition. Today, the NBA is a player-controlled league and as a result, fans have seen a plethora of star-studded teams being formed.
While some have been successful, the others not so much. The Brooklyn Nets' experiment of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden is the perfect example of the latter.
On paper the team looked terrific, but in reality the trio hardly played together and underachieved during their short stint together.
RELATED: Kyrie Irving admits he almost 'dropped a tear' after reaching career milestone
Despite not achieving anything substantial during their time together, Durant and Irving formed a good relationship. After all, they are the ones who initially joined forces in Brooklyn.
Anyway, even after going their separate ways, they hold immense respect for each other. It was evident from Irving's recent heartwarming reaction after learning Durant's reaching 30,000 career points.
"“It's an incredible accomplishment, but I think it shows the beauty of this game,” Irving said. "When you just stay consistent in your craft, when you're talking about a guy who dealt with a torn Achilles and he's still getting better at his age. To be able to share the court with him was special. But now to watch as an observer, as a competitor, as a peer of his, I'm proud of the man. I wish him and his team nothing but success for the rest of the season."
Irving also added that Durant truly "deserves" this individual accolade. It was certainly a high point in an otherwise disappointing season for the Phoenix Suns.
As for KD's record, he reached that feat during the Suns' recent loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant finished the game with 33 points, 2 rebounds, and 7 assists.
