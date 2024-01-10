Kelce Brothers' Podcast Ad Read Makes News
By Kyle Koster
Travis Kelce is feeling the "pressure" to get the "right" Valentine's Day gift for his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the New York Post reports. People know about this because the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said as much on a podcast with his brother Jason as they each prepare for the playoffs.
“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said of the e-commerce website specializing in handmade and vintage items.
Travis, 34, admitted that while he and his brother have both “learned a thing or two about competition” playing for the NFL, they find that Etsy is “the real MVP” when it comes to “finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine’s Day.”
Hold up. Is this an ad? Are we turning podcast ad reads into news articles now? That's the current state of play? Let's hear more before jumping to any conclusions.
Jason, 36, added that it’s “about that time of the year” that he starts shopping for something “extra special” for his, wife Kylie, before admitting that’s “kind of a lie” and he usually does it “last second like every other man out here on the planet.”
“But Etsy is the place I go to,” the Philadelphia Eagles center shared.
Credit to the big man for getting so personal with his personal experience using the product. A pro's pro who isn't afraid to share where he goes for all his post-holidays gift-giving needs. But we are getting that sinking feeling in our guts that can only come with discovering primo content is actually sponsored content. It can just make a person feel so betrayed.
Not that we don't appreciate the effort. It'd be a funnier world if there was a NFL Hazing? Patrick Mahomes Made Travis Kelce in a Jersey That Said MahAuto headline. Or a Travis Kelce Likes to Cook For Taylor Swift piece written from a Blue Apron spot. Guess we can only wait and hope.