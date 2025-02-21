Kobe Bryant surprisingly will be honored outside L.A. with another statue
By Joe Lago
Kobe Bryant is memorialized throughout Los Angeles with two statues at Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena and with dozens of murals throughout the city.
The late Los Angeles Lakers legend will be honored with another statue, but not in Southern California.
Bryant's next statue will appear in the National Garden of American Heroes in Washington D.C. after President Donald Trump announced the five-time NBA champion is among the African American icons who will be commemorated "with the most beautiful works of art."
Other athletes who will be honored are baseball great Jackie Robinson and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
"People love Kobe Bryant," Trump said amid cheers from the White House crowd.
Tiger Woods was at the White House as part of its Black History Month reception. Trump said the 15-time major tournament winner will not be part of the National Garden of Heroes, at least not yet.
"We're going to save Tiger Woods for another time," Trump said.
Civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks as well as music legends Billie Holiday and Arethra Franklin will be part of the new park in the National Mall.
"During Black History Month, we pay tribute to these heroes and so many others not simply because they're Black heroes," Trump said, "but also because they are truly American heroes who inspire all of us, very much so."
