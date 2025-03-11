Klay Thompson admits 'it sucks' to be a Maverick amid Kyrie Irving injury
The 2024-25 NBA season has been a bearer of bad news for the Dallas Mavericks fans since general manager Nico Harrison shockingly decided to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
As a result, Kyrie Irving had to take the majority of the offensive load on his shoulders, which ultimately led to the 2016 NBA champion sustaining an ACL tear injury.
With Irving likely out for at least 12 months and a long injury list, playing for the Mavericks has become a hassle for ex-Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.
Despite the tough situation, Thompson helped the Mavs snap their five-game losing streak with a 133-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. After the game, Thompson spoke about losing Irving to the freak injury and how it has impacted him.
"It sucks to be without him this year because we still have big goals," Thompson said. "We still want to make a run. The injuries have been awful. But I still love our team. We have an amazing front court. We miss those guys dearly, obviously, with the lack of size out there. But we’re showing as much heart as we can and it’s just a pleasure to go to battle with each and every person that suits up. That’s all you can control at the end of the day is your attitude. I still believe in this franchise. I’m here for two more seasons after this. I’d love to help them return to glory that they brought in 2011."
While Thompson mentioned it sucks to play without Kai, he still hopes to achieve big goals with the team this season.
Ultimately, Thompson aims to help the Mavericks lift the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time since 2011. After this season, he will have at least two more tries to do in a Mavs jersey, barring any major setbacks.
