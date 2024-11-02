Kiyan Anthony gets exposed by Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife for lying
Kiyan Anthony is next in line to be the torch bearer for the Anthony name in the NBA. Although he won't get a chance to share the court with his father, Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan is viewed as a terrific prospect.
The 17-year-old is currently in the headlines as he is all set to announce his college commitment on Nov. 15, 2024. He was among the top-ranked draft prospects heading into the college basketball season.
Kiyan's 6'5" stature combined with his natural flair for scoring makes him an exciting prospect. However, Melo's ex-wife and Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, recently revealed that her son is apparently lying about his height.
In a teaser for a new episode of the "Kiyan Show", the 17-year-old said he's 6'5". But his mother almost instantly called out his lie. La La revealed that Kiyan's 6'4 while chuckling.
The hilarious moment led to Anthony defending himself as he was shocked by his mother's reaction. He even revealed getting measured recently, which supposedly backed his answer.
Anyway, coming back to his CBB decision. Kiyan has narrowed down his list to three programs - Auburn, Southern California, and Syracuse.
Considering Melo played at Syracuse, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kiyan follows in his father's footsteps for his CBB journey.
