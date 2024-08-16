Carmelo Anthony Gives Himself Credit for USA Winning Olympic Gold
By Joe Lago
Can you influence a basketball game from a courtside seat? Even an Olympic gold medal game?
Carmelo Anthony certainly thinks so.
On his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast with The Kid Mero, the three-time Olympic gold medalist detailed his impact at the Paris Olympics, where he said he gave timely advice to American players in the United States' 98-87 victory over host France for a fifth-straight Summer Games title.
"This is really us against the world, and I have to do everything I have to do to give back to this game, to help you win this game," Anthony said. "Whatever I can do, from this perspective over here, I'm gonna do it."
While Steve Kerr's coaching was criticized throughout the tournament — especially his math-influenced decision to limit Jayson Tatum's minutes despite the Boston Celtics star's first-team All-NBA status — Anthony apparently didn't face any pushback from the U.S. players with his suggestions.
During crunch time against France, Anthony said he told LeBron James to "dig deep," instructed Joel Embiid to "slip out, set the screen, get Steph (Curry) open" and encouraged Kevin Durant to shoot because "we got what we want."
The vocal Anthony was also animated in his cheerleading for Team USA. Essentially, he embodied both the undying inspiration of Spike Lee and the sage wisdom of Hubie Brown.
"Again, I'm not saying, 'Oh, I was like (the reason the U.S. won gold)," Anthony said. "Like I was just having fun with this s--- and talking basketball and being competitive from the sidelines.
"I felt like I was on the team again."
Anthony definitely knows what he's talking about when it comes to winning Olympic tournaments. He helped USA win gold at 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro.
When the collegiate national champion and 10-time NBA All-Star is eligible for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026, Anthony will surely be a first-ballot inductee. And maybe he'll be given some credit for the U.S.'s Paris Games glory.