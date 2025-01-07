Kirk Herbstreit shuts down idea that ESPN has an SEC bias
By Tyler Reed
Kirk Herbstreit made himself public enemy number one last season with Florida State fans after saying the team didn't belong in the College Football Playoff due to a quarterback injury.
This season, the hate has remained for Herbstreit, but it is coming from a different mark. Those who are not fans of the SEC are hating the partnership between the conference and ESPN. So much so, that many believe there is a bias directed at the conference from those that work for the network.
Herbstreit was slammed for his College Football Playoff takes this season, as he believed some teams deserved to be in over others, including maybe an Alabama or Ole Miss getting in. However, the former Ohio State quarterback says a bias for one conference couldn't be further from the truth.
In a recent appearance on 'Andy & Ari' Herbstreit said the sport couldn't have asked for a better final four this season.
"We could not have paid for a better final four with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. The only one missing is Michigan... So this idea we want Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Are you kidding me?"
Herbstreit does have a point; names like Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame are big-money programs that the NCAA loves to have in the playoffs. However, it still feels like if the network could push for Alabama, it probably would.
