Kevin Durant savagely roasts Washington Wizards bench (Video)

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2024-25 NBA season. After all, they are stuck in the middle of the Western Conference standings despite having a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
While the Suns have become a punching bag for critics, it doesn't mean that they are truly a bad team and would lose to even the worst side in the Eastern Conference.
It was proven during the Suns' recent contest against the 15th seed in the East, the Washington Wizards.
Speaking of the game, Kevin Durant made headlines on social media was his unique interaction with the Wizards bench. A video went viral where KD had an NSFW roast directed at the Wizards bench while his teammate Nick Richards was shooting free throws.
"Ain’t no pressure against y’all n****s, ain’t no pressure against y'all n****s," Durant said.
The moment took place with just 1:25 minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter. Since the game was already sealed, it made no sense for the bench players to try and play mind games.
As a result, the Slim Reaper reminded the Wizards that there is indeed no pressure when a team is playing against them. At the end of the buzzer, the Suns walked away with a solid 119-109 win.
Thanks to the win, the Suns are now the eighth seed in the Western Conference, with a 23-21 record for the season.
While the Suns are still in a play-in spot, it could be a start to make a remarkable comeback in the second half of the season.
