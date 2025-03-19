College basketball analyst may have to prep for NYC Marathon with another UNC win
By Tyler Reed
The college basketball world was all in agreement that the North Carolina Tar Heels were not deserving of their NCAA Tournament bid.
However, on the first night of the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, the Tar Heels waxed the San Diego State Aztecs to set up a date with Ole Miss in the first round of the Big Dance.
Even with the win, those who stood their ground in saying the Tar Heels weren't deserving are doubling down on those statements. One of those who was a firm believer in the Tar Heels being undeserving was CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.
If you follow college basketball on X, you know that Rothstein is one of the most tenacious college basketball follows.
Rothstein is the creator of the quote, "We sleep in May," meaning that fans don't stop the ship of college basketball until the season is officially over.
However, Rothstein may have to get his running shoes on if the Tar Heels manage to take down Ole Miss in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
The proof is in the video. Rothstein made the statement that there's a better chance he runs in the NYC Marathon than the Tar Heels beating Ole Miss and winning two games in this tournament.
Now, it seems like Rothstein won't be the kind of person to run away from this challenge. However, he may be slightly nervous when that game tips off. Will the Tar Heels make Rothstein eat his words?
