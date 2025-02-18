Kenny Smith calls out 'spoiled' Warriors fans for wanting Steph Curry to get a better whistle
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is good at many things. Be it scoring from distance or leading the Dubs to multiple NBA Championships, Curry has done it all.
Moreover, Curry is undoubtedly one of the biggest global stars in the league right now, but even then, if there's one thing that fans have noticed about the 4x NBA champ is that he hardly gets foul calls in his favor.
Sure, Steph is a career 91.0% free-throw shooter, but he has averaged just 3.9 attempts from the charity strip throughout his NBA journey.
Considering Curry's game revolves around his elite three-point shooting ability, its strange that Warriors fans want him to get more involved at the free-throw line. Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith finally had enough of this narrative and berated the 'spoiled' Warriors fans.
"You guys are so spoiled, man," Smith said, via Dubs Talk. "Guy is averaging close to 30 and you want to get him on the line 10 more times? C'mon, man. He's averaging 30. No, I don't pay any attention to that. I don't, no. Steph Curry, you see him more than I do, you know he gets fouled. However, y'all are spoiled. You want Steph to get 10 free throws, too? Because you know he shoots [90 percent] from the line, so now he's going to average 39? No, c'mon, y'all are so spoiled."
Curry has never been a foul-baiter, and the Baby-Faced Assassin has always downplayed his intentions of going to the foul line.
Still, fans can't stop wondering if Curry did get the whistle in his favor a bit more, he could average insane numbers on the court. After all, many of his peers use fouls to score a majority of their points from the foul line.
