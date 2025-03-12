Kenneth Gainwell gets chance to show what he can do with Steelers contract
It's taken four seasons, but Kenneth Gainwell is finally going to get the chance to prove to everyone that he can be the top running back on an NFL team.
According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Gainwell signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing Najee Harris in the backfield for them. He'll join Jaylen Warren in their backfield, and, for the first time in his career, he'll get the chance to take a starting job.
Gainwell, 25, has been a member of the Eagles' backfield his entire career, but has yet to be the featured back. He's always been a change of pace sort of back, a third-down guy, or someone who comes in to spell the primary, bellcow back due to injury or just needing a brief rest. He spent the first two years of his career backing up Miles Sanders, then D'Andre Swift for a season, before seeing Saquon Barkley come in for last season.
In other words, there's always been a clear-cut starter ahead of him in the depth chart, and his stats bear that out. Gainwell has never had more than 84 carries in a year, has never cracked 400 yards rushing. He's been a capable pass catcher as well, he's just not on the field all that much.
That could absolutely change in Pittsburgh. Warren has looked excellent in Pittsburgh in each of the last two seasons despite a firm carry split with Najee Harris, posting at least 500 rushing and 300 receiving yards in both campaigns. However, that doesn't mean there's not an opening for Gainwell here.
Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, but that number dipped to just 4.3 yards per carry last season. Warren has been good, and the Steelers will likely give him first crack at the starting job, but he's hardly a sure thing in the way Sanders, Swift or Barkley have been. And Barkley spent a good portion of last season singing Gainwell's praises, saying he has the talent to be a starting running back in the NFL.
If Gainwell is actually as good as coaches (and his battery mate) seem to think, this is his chance to prove it. This is as wide open a backfield as he's going to find in the NFL, and if he's ever going to prove he's capable of being a top running back, this is the time.
