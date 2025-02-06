Kelly Stafford confused by Los Angeles Rams decision to trade Cooper Kupp
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Rams surprised a lot of people when it was announced the team would be trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason.
The decision to trade Kupp is a hard one for any Rams fan to deal with, as the wide receiver was the MVP of the Rams Super Bowl 56 victory.
Not only is the decision hard for the fans, but it has been hard for Kupp's teammates and their families.
Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, took to her podcast, 'The Morning After Media' to discuss the franchise's plans to trade Kupp.
Stafford says that she is confused by the idea that Kupp couldn't help the Rams win, pointing to the fact that her husband wants to win games.
In the clip above, there is also a teaser about Matthew's future with the Rams. Could the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback be on another sideline next season?
It is always hard to see a fan favorite be traded away from your team; just ask Dallas Mavericks fans how they're feeling right now.
However, the business of professional sports can be a cold world sometimes, and right now, that's what the Rams faithful are feeling.
Kupp's time with the franchise will never be forgotten, and the memories of a Super Bowl victory will live forever.
