Kansas hits five consecutive home runs to tie NCAA record (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Kansas was picked to finish ninth this season in the Big 12 baseball preseason poll. At least the conference's head coaches think highly of Jayhawks sophomore right-hander Dominic Voegele, who was voted Preseason Pitcher of the Year and one of three unanimous All-Big 12 selections.
Big 12 coaches may have to reconsider their initial assessments of the 2025 KU baseball team.
On Wednesday, the Jayhawks improved to 15-2 with a merciless 29-1 pounding of Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium (yes, the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium). After the Gophers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Kansas scored 29 runs over the next six frames.
Kansas clinched the victory in the third inning when it scored eight runs for a 13-1 lead. The inning became historic because the Jayhawks proceeded to hit five consecutive home runs to tie an NCAA record.
That's right: KU clubbed back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers. Chase Diggins, Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger and Jackson Hauge were the fab five.
Both Hauge and Diggins enjoyed two-HR, seven-RBI days. The Jayhawks set two program records with their offensive pyrotechnics — most runs against a Division I opponent and most runs on the road. They also tied a school single-game mark with seven home runs.
"I've never seen that," head coach Dan Fitzgerald told the Kansas Athletics website. "We hit three in a row earlier in the year, and of course been a part of some of those, but never five in a row. It was super cool and I love how engaged our guys were today."
"I actually didn't know we had four (straight home runs) when I went up to the plate because they made a pitching change. ... I was just going up there thinking this would be awesome to go back-to-back-to-back," Hauge said. "When I got back in the dugout they yelled, 'FIVE!', so it was pretty cool."
Kansas begins Big 12 play on Friday when it plays host to Baylor at Hoglund Ballpark.
