Yankees finally end their archaic ban that's been in place for nearly 50 years
By Matt Reed
The New York Yankees have had a long-standing tradition at their ball club for nearly a half century, but their wild rule is finally coming to an end after 49 years. Back in 1976, former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner instituted a ban on any players on his team having facial hair and even beyond his passing New York has carried on that tradition until Friday.
RELATED: MLB is better off without its ESPN partnership
The Yankees announced they will be ending that ban on players having beards, mustaches and all other kinds of facial hair.
Former Yankees player and manager Lou Piniella famously questioned Steinbrenner about the rule, saying "Jesus Christ had long hair and a beard." Steinbrenner's response was equally as amazing when he told Piniella to see if he could walk across the pond located in the old Yankee Stadium outfield.
Hal Steinbrenner, who currently serves as the Managing General Partner of the Yankees revealed the decision on Friday, which certainly had a mixed reaction from fans of the team.
In a lot of ways, this rule was long overdue to be recognized, however, it's easy to argue at the same time that with the Yankees carrying on this tradition for so long that they should probably continue to roll with it for future seasons.
As much as people dislike the Yankees outside of New York, it's a baseball team that continuously gets some of the best players in the sport to come to play for them, so the ban certainly hadn't deterred them over the years.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NFL: Aidan Hutchinson floats pairing with Myles Garrett
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN makes shocking announcement