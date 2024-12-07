Jon Heyman's WFAN meltdown goes viral: 'I’m done with you and I’m done with WFAN'
As a reporter, not taking one's self too seriously can be more than a charming personality attribute — it can be a survival tactic in a cutthroat profession.
When Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network erroneously tweeted "Arson Judge appears headed to Giants" on Dec. 6, 2022, the blowback was swift. Not only had Heyman misspelled Judge's first name, the New York Yankees and Judge agreed to a new contract the next day.
Heyman might not have realized in the moment that he had lost the narrative. While he was working the phones at the Winter Meetings, social media was dunking on the typo and reporting — which Heyman had not — that Aaron Judge had signed in San Francisco.
Two years later, the narrative is still firmly out of Heyman's hands. Fighting to take it back only makes it worse. Friday, in an interview with WFAN's Keith McPherson, Heyman went down swinging.
A standard pre-Winter-Meetings interview that was ostensibly about the New York Yankees' attempt to re-sign Juan Soto got heated when McPherson touched on a couple topics that set Heyman off: the Judge tweet, and the perception that he has a cozier relationship with Soto's agent, Scott Boras, than most reporters.
"And when I look at your tweets and when I look at your history, I always say, ‘OK. This guy’s part of Boras Corp.' What’s the percentage of the Juan Soto contract that you’re gonna get when you break the news on where he signs?” McPherson asked.
It isn't the first time Heyman has been accused of being on Scott Boras' payroll. It won't be the last. McPherson — who later said the question was asked in jest — also brought up the Arson Judge tweet.
“I love that you had a typo in it because that made me just feel like it wasn’t real in itself. And I know, obviously, we’re way past that. But I’ve also said, it would be awesome if you get to break the Juan Soto news because that puts that so far in the rearview.”
McPherson was trying to express sympathy for Heyman's mistake, but it backfired.
After railing against the host ("I know you're not a journalist, you don't know anything about this"), Heyman ended his rant by saying "I’m done with you, and I’m done with WFAN. Goodbye. I can’t even believe it. I can’t even believe it!”
McPherson apologized for coming across as flippant, but that's not the part of the segment that went viral overnight Friday. The lesson: own your mistakes, apologize, and don't take it too seriously when others want to have fun at your expense — even two years later.
