John Elway's longtime agent, Jeff Sperbeck, dies after injuries from golf cart accident
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday, it was reported that John Elway and his longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, were involved in a serious golf cart incident.
Now, TMZ is reporting that Sperbeck has died due to his injuries from the incident. Sperbeck was 62 years old.
According to TMZ's report, Sperbeck had been on life support since the incident took place this past Saturday.
The report states that Sperbeck fell off the cart, while Elway was the one driving when the accident took place.
TMZ states that Sperbeck fell off the back of the golf cart, hitting his head, which caused him to have a traumatic brain injury.
Police are now investigating the incident. Elway was the one to call 911 after the incident took place, according to TMZ.
Elway is has been dealing with health struggles, as the Denver Broncos legend opened to The Big Lead last year about his battle with Dupuytren's Contracture.
As of this moment, Elway has yet to release a statement on the tragic incident that took the life of his friend.
