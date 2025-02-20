Joel Embiid would prefer retiring than joining one Eastern Conference team
The 2024-25 NBA season has been nothing but disappointing for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers as the team is beyond saving while navigating through multiple injuries.
Embiid has taken the most heat for the 76ers' troubles as the former NBA MVP has featured in just 17 games this season.
Many have even urged the 76ers to put an end to their experiment and move on from Embiid. Despite Embiid's injury troubles, he is indeed one of the best players in the world when he's fit.
Anyway, let's keep Embiid's 76ers tenure aside for a moment and focus on his Paris Olympics journey with Team USA.
Fans had their memories refreshed of the phenomenal run, thanks to Netflix's "Court of Gold." During the docuseries, Embiid's conversation with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went viral. The one where the latter tried to recruit the former to the Pacers.
“You gonna come to Indy?” Haliburton asked.
"I’m going to come to Indy. Psych! Never in my life, I’d rather retire… I’ll come to your crib," Embiid responded.
Embiid's response wasn't meant to disrespect Haliburton at all, but it's still safe to say that the 7x NBA All-Star won't be leaving Philly any time soon, at least not for Indy.
In hindsight, Haliburton has had the last laugh as the Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference while Embiid's 76ers are currently 11th in standings and have a bleak shot at making a comeback in the final stretch of the regular season.
