Jaxson Dart tries to mirror his game off of a Super Bowl champion
By Matt Reed
Jaxson Dart likely won't be the number one quarterback selected in April's NFL Draft, but the former Ole Miss Rebels gunslinger certainly has the chance to go very early in the process if he can show off his arm strength during the Combine this weekend.
While Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have garnered most of the attention throughout the draft process as the two most recognizable quarterbacks, but neither of them will be doing on-field drills in Indianapolis. That leaves a huge opportunity for Dart to impress coaches and scouts.
Dart was quite impressive during his college career at Ole Miss, throwing for 20 or more touchdowns during his final three years in Oxford. However, Dart has gained a lot of attention recently for his impressive interviews throughout the draft process.
In a lot of ways, he's proving to be very similar to a quarterback that he says he's trying to mirror himself after; Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hurts wasn't a first round quarterback and has gone on to become the standout QB from his draft class that featured Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love.
Obviously there's a long road ahead for Dart and the rest of the quarterbacks in this class before they can be mentioned in the same breath as those that have already found success in the NFL, but it seems like there's always a player that raises their level and stands out during the draft process or once they arrive in the league.
Last year, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were consensus top picks with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, however, Bo Nix ended up being in the same conversation as them because of what he managed to do with the Denver Broncos in helping lead them to the playoffs.
