Inside The NBA crew trolls NBA legend Shaquille O'Neill after viral bathroom incident
By Matt Reed
There's never a dull moment on the set of Inside The NBA, which is why the program is undoubtedly the funniest in sports media and why the crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neill and Kenny Smith should never be broken up.
RELATED: NBA fans wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave after monster playoff performance
The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which means a heavy dose of this crew breaking down everyhting happening on the court. However, this week the program has been especially focused on trolling Shaq for an incident that went down live on TV Monday night.
During the wee hours of their broadcast two nights ago, Shaq had to visibly race off the set and use the bathroom after appearing to have accident, and that led the Inside The NBA gang to make light of the situation the following night.
On Tuesday, the group brought out a porta potty and left it right next to Shaq's spot on the panel, which led to Barkley losing his mind in laughter.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' doc treatment, need alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement