Ilia Topuria vacates featherweight title, Volkanovski-Lopes set for vacant title clash
By Simon Head
It's all change at the top of the UFC featherweight division.
UFC president and CEO Dana White has announced that champion Ilia Topuria has officially vacated the 145-pound division, with the Georgian-Spanish star set to move up to the lightweight division in a bid to capture UFC gold at 155 pounds.
"Topuria has felt like he's done all he can in that division, and he feels like he's cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore," said White.
"So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title."
Topuria has passed every test he's faced in the cage with flying colors, as he's sped to a 16-0 record.
Now, after reaching the featherweight summit and registering a title defense with back-to-back knockouts of former champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, Topuria is ready to move up a division to chase a new goal – a title fight with reigning champion and pound-for-pound number-one Islam Makhachev.
Topuria's departure from the featherweight division means the belt is up for grabs, and UFC boss White revealed that Volkanovski will take on No. 3 contender Diego Lopes for the vacant title.
That bout will form the main event of UFC 314, which takes place April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
"As soon as the first punch is thrown in (the Volkanovski-Lopes bout) the title is vacated," said White.
"We will announce what Topuria's next fight will be when we get it done."
