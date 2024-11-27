Hunter Dickinson's ejection could be 'the best thing to happen' to Kansas
By Joe Lago
When Kansas center Hunter Dickinson stupidly kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the face, his rash behavior put the top-ranked Jayhawks in a precarious position against the 11th-ranked Blue Devils in Tuesday's early season showdown in Las Vegas.
After a long review, the referees upgraded the fifth-year senior's foul to a flagrant 2 and an ejection. Clinging to a 57-55 lead, Kansas had to navigate the final 10 minutes without the 7-foot-2 Dickinson.
The Jayhawks ended up pulling out a 75-72 victory to remain unbeaten at 6-0. After the game, KU head coach Bill Self told reporters that he felt Dickinson's flagrant 2 foul "may have been a little severe" but agreed with the officials' decision.
"I didn't think at the moment that it warranted a level 2, but I do think it needed to be called," Self said.
Surprisingly, Self also saw a silver lining in Dickinson's ejection, adding that "it'll probably be the best thing to happen to us."
Why? Because he saw two positives: One, to "teach (Dickinson) a good lesson," and two, to "give some other kids some confidence."
The Jayhawks definitely stepped up without Dickinson, namely backup center Flory Bidunga. The 6-9 freshman finished with six points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes and came up with two clutch offensive boards and a key steal late in the game.
However, if Kansas is to raise a seventh national championship banner, it can't afford to lose Dickinson to irrational acts. The 24-year-old had opponents accuse him of being a dirty player while he was at Michigan, where he played the first three seasons of his college career.
Maybe Self will be right and Dickinson will finally learn. And perhaps young players who gained valuable experience Tuesday will be better prepared for a deep NCAA Tournament run. The latter scenario seems more likely than the former.
