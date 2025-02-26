Howie Roseman wants Eagles fans to be patient this offseason
By Matt Reed
The target on the backs of the Philadelphia Eagles has only grown bigger after their decisive Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, and with some important looming personnel decisions general manager Howie Roseman wants the team's fans to show some patience this offseason.
Roseman was asked about how the team will look in 2025 and gave a very honest answer about the state of the Eagles, who have at least four very big free agents decisions to make.
On the defensive side of the football, Philly has three key players that will have their contracts run out, including Defensive Player of the Year nominee Zach Baun, Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. Meanwhile, right guard Mekhi Becton is also a looming free agent after excelling at the position following a move from the New York Jets.
It's unrealistic that the Eagles will be able to re-sign all four of those talents, but Roseman remains confident in the youth that the team has developed after drafting well in recent years.
It's been moves like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean that have transformed Vic Fangio's defense into the number one unit in the league.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have plenty of players to keep building around, starting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. The Birds won't be going anywhere next season in terms of contending for the NFC, however, it's simply hard to repeat as champions and Roseman is just preparing the fanbase for potential changes.
