Howie Roseman's masterful offseason has the Eagles on the brink of another Super Bowl appearance
By Matt Reed
Many dub Howie Roseman as the best executive in the National Football League, and while there might be some debate as to a more worthy candidate across the league it's hard to argue that the Philadelphia Eagles general manager wasn't anything but incredible this past offseason.
The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship Game for eighth time since 2000, the most of any team in the conference during that span. It shouldn't be any coincidence that Roseman was a young intern that joined Philadelphia's organization that year and has since turned into a cap genius that's built a Super Bowl-challenging roster.
What makes Roseman's most recent offseason endeavors so impressive though is that he was able to not only identify the Eagles' biggest needs but he's been rewarded with not one, but two All-Pro players.
Everyone has looked at the signing of Saquon Barkley and rightfully given Roseman his flowers for poaching an MVP finalist from an in-division rival. However, it's worth noting that linebacker Zack Baun has been equally as impressive, if not more, considering his jump to stardom on the defensive side of the ball.
The two combined players have put together outstanding seasons and proven to be the anchors on offense and defense, while costing the Eagles a mere $9.3 million. Meanwhile, Barkley and Baun certainly aren't the only two contributors that Roseman capitalized on in 2024.
Philadelphia hit on two extremely productive rookie defensive backs in the NFL Draft when they selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who are both nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors.
It was all capped off by the team going out and getting Mekhi Becton after the New York Jets cut him and instantly throwing him into an offensive line group that was already one of the best in the league.
RELATED: Raiders hire Pete Carroll in high-risk, high-reward move
It's clear Roseman has always been influential in Philadelphia's success, especially during their 2017 Super Bowl run, but the proof of a quality general manager is if they can have repeat triumphs and that's exactly what the Eagles are on course for with the team one game away from the Super Bowl.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released