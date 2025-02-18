The Big Lead

How to watch UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song – live stream, start time, fight card, odds

Former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo takes on Japanese contender Song Yadong in Seattle. Here's everything you need to know.

By Simon Head

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Dominick Cruz (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Dominick Cruz (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The UFC Octagon heads to Washington state for a UFC Fight Night event in Seattle, as bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong go head to head in the main event.

Cejudo is a former Olympic wrestling champion who switched to MMA and captured the UFC flyweight title, then became "Triple C" by adding a third honor when he won the UFC bantamweight crown.

Now he's looking to head back to the top of the 135-pound class, and faces off against dangerous Japanese contender Song, who has the speed and punch power to stop anyone in the UFC's bantamweight division.

The pair headline a fight card that features a host of rising contenders looking to move one step closer to championship contention.

Here's everything you need to know...

UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
Main Card: 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: 6 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+

UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song – Fight card

MAIN CARD

  • Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong – bantamweight
  • Brendan Allen vs Anthony Hernandez – middleweight
  • Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto – 140-pound catchweight
  • Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan – featherweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs Julius Walker – light heavyweight

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan – light heavyweight
  • Andre Fili vs Melquizael Costa – featherweight
  • Ricky Simon vs Javid Basharat – bantamweight
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Nick Klein – middleweight
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs Eric McConico – middleweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs Raffael Cerqueira – light heavyweight

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Henry Cejudo +225
Song Yadong -300

Brendan Allen +235
Anthony Hernandez -303

Rob Font +160
Jean Matsumoto -200

Jean Silva -650
Melsik Baghdasaryan +450

Alonzo Menifield -225
Julius Walker +175

Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.

