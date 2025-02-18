How to watch UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
The UFC Octagon heads to Washington state for a UFC Fight Night event in Seattle, as bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong go head to head in the main event.
Cejudo is a former Olympic wrestling champion who switched to MMA and captured the UFC flyweight title, then became "Triple C" by adding a third honor when he won the UFC bantamweight crown.
Now he's looking to head back to the top of the 135-pound class, and faces off against dangerous Japanese contender Song, who has the speed and punch power to stop anyone in the UFC's bantamweight division.
The pair headline a fight card that features a host of rising contenders looking to move one step closer to championship contention.
Here's everything you need to know...
UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
Main Card: 9 p.m. ET
Prelims: 6 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+
UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs Song – Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong – bantamweight
- Brendan Allen vs Anthony Hernandez – middleweight
- Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto – 140-pound catchweight
- Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan – featherweight
- Alonzo Menifield vs Julius Walker – light heavyweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan – light heavyweight
- Andre Fili vs Melquizael Costa – featherweight
- Ricky Simon vs Javid Basharat – bantamweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Nick Klein – middleweight
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs Eric McConico – middleweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs Raffael Cerqueira – light heavyweight
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Henry Cejudo +225
Song Yadong -300
Brendan Allen +235
Anthony Hernandez -303
Rob Font +160
Jean Matsumoto -200
Jean Silva -650
Melsik Baghdasaryan +450
Alonzo Menifield -225
Julius Walker +175
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
