Alex Pereira could be done with light heavyweight after UFC 313, says Chael Sonnen
By Simon Head
Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's latest title defense at UFC 313 could be his last, according to former fighter and MMA analyst Chael Sonnen.
Sonnen, who challenged for UFC titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight, thinks that Pereira is rapidly running out of road in the UFC's 205-pound division.
Pereira takes on Russian challenger Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8. Victory for Pereira will mean the Brazilian holds victories over each of the division's four top-ranked contenders.
And with the Aleksandar Rakic and Carlos Ulberg arguably at least one more win away from potentially being in a position to challenge for the title, Sonnen thinks Pereira may be tempted to look elsewhere to scratch his competitive itch.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen laid out his opinion about how UFC 313 will represent a crossroads moment for Pereira, regardless of the result.
"If Pereira wins, he's going to be looking for something else to do, and if Pereira loses he's gone," he stated.
"I feel like many of you have forgotten how Pereira got to 205 pounds. He did not get to 205 by cleaning out 185. He got to 205 by losing at 185. That’s what opened the door – no belt, no vacate – a move right up.
"So, no matter what happens after Ankalaev, things are going to be very different for Pereira."
Pereira has been linked with a move up to heavyweight over the past year or so, and current UFC heavyweight champion has made no secret of his desire to face him in the Octagon.
And, more recently, another heavyweight champion, boxing's heavyweight superstar Oleksandr Usyk, even suggested that he'd be interested in facing Pereira as one of the two fights he plans on having before hanging up his gloves and retiring.
Whichever way things go for Pereira, Sonnen seems convinced that his next fight will be as a heavyweight.
"I predict he's moving up," he said.
"And the ticking time bomb of Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall carrying this on and dragging this out, that time bomb reaches midnight as soon as Pereira is done with his piece of business with Ankalaev – win or lose."
