How to watch UFC London: Edwards vs Brady – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
The UFC heads back to London, England for a UFC Fight Night event with serious championship implications in both the welterweight and light heavyweight divisions.
The main event will feature a number-one contender clash between former champion Leon Edwards and number-five-ranked contender Sean Brady.
It's a matchup that pits striker against grappler as Edwards looks to bounce back from the stinging loss of his title to Belal Muhammad in Manchester last year at UFC 304. For Brady, meanwhile, it's a chance to prove that he's worthy of a shot at the 170-pound title later this summer.
There's also a big clash at light heavyweight, as former champion Jan Blachowicz takes on in-form New Zealand contender Carlos Ulberg in a bout that could push the winner into championship contention.
Here's everything you need to know.
UFC London: Edwards vs Brady
Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
Main Card: 3 p.m. ET
Prelims: 12 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass
UFC London: Edwards vs Brady – Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady – welterweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg – light heavyweight
- Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland – welterweight
- Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara – women's strawweight
- Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan – lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere – featherweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla – lightweight
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe Dos Santos – flyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin – heavyweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulayev – middleweight
- Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar – women's strawweight
- Nathan Fletcher vs Caolan Loughran – bantamweight
Betting lines and odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Leon Edwards +125
Sean Brady -163
Jan Blachowicz +225
Carlos Ulberg -300
Gunnar Nelson -130
Kevin Holland +100
Molly McCann +160
Alexia Thainara -200
Jordan Vucenic -400
Chris Duncan +300
Nathaniel Wood +140
Morgan Charriere -182
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
