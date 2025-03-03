How to watch UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
Feared knockout artist and undisputed UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira is back, and he’s facing arguably the toughest test of his reign to date.
Pereira takes on Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 as he looks to register the fourth defense of his light heavyweight title in the space of a year.
The co-main event features a fan-friendly clash at lightweight, as former interim champion Justin Gaethje takes on short-notice replacement Rafael Fiziev, who has agreed to step in on two weeks’ notice after Dan Hooker broke his hand during fight camp.
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev
Date: Saturday March 8, 2025
Main Card: 10pm ET
Prelims: 8pm ET
Early Prelims: 6:30pm ET
Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev – Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev – for light heavyweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev – lightweight
- Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes – lightweight
- Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo – women’s strawweight
- King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy – lightweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev – heavyweight
- Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya – flyweight
- Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan – middleweight
- Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal – welterweight
EARLY PRELIMS
- Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall – featherweight
- Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs Osman Diaz
Betting lines and odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alex Pereira -125
Magomed Ankalaev -102
Justin Gaethje +118
Rafael Fiziev -150
Jalin Turner -111
Ignacio Bahamondes -111
Amanda Lemos +115
Iasmin Lucindo -143
King Green +420
Mauricio Ruffy -600
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
