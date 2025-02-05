How to watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
Two of the best middleweights on the planet are running it back as undisputed UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis puts his 185-pound title on the line in a rematch with the man he defeated to win the belt, Sean Strickland.
Their first meeting at UFC 297 was almost too close to call, as Du Plessis claimed the split-decision victory to win the title and leave Strickland bemoaning the judges after a fight he felt he'd done enough to win.
Now the pair will face off in a hotly-anticipated rematch. Their first meeting was a knock-down, drag-out war for 25 minutes, and the return bout promises to be every bit as violent.
That fight tops the fight card in Sydney, Australia this weekend, with China's Zhang Weili putting her women's strawweight title on the line against undefeated American contender Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event.
Here's everything you need to know...
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2
Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+ / ESPN+ PPV
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 – Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs Sean Strickland – for middleweight title
- Zhang Weili (c) vs Tatiana Suarez – for women's strawweight title
- Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira – heavyweight
- Jimmy Crute vs Rofolfo Bellato – light heavyweight
- Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado – welterweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos – featherweight
- Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev – lightweight
- Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil – women's flyweight
- Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria – bantamweight
EARLY PRELIMS
- Rongzhu vs Kody Steele – lightweight
- Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset – welterweight
- Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli – lightweight
- Hyunsung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel – flyweight
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dricus Du Plessis -210
Sean Strickland +170
Zhang Weili -125
Tatiana Suarez +105
Justin Tafa +135
Tallison Teixeira -160
Jimmy Crute +120
Rodolfo Bellato -145
Jake Matthews -227
Francisco Prado +175
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
