How to watch PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs Hughes – live stream, start time, fight card, odds
By Simon Head
The first-ever PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series event heads to Dubai this weekend with a huge fight for the Bellator lightweight title.
Undefeated Russian world champion Usman Nurmagomedov will put his 155-pound title on the line in the main event when he takes on Irish contender Paul Hughes.
Nurmagomedov hasn't lost in 19 pro fights, with 18 wins and one no contest on his record. He has arrived in Dubai in super-confident mood ahead of his bout with Hughes, with the PFL pushing the Dagestan vs. Ireland rivalry that started in the UFC when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor became heated rivals.
For his part, Hughes has been less brash, but no less confident in his abilities. He defeated former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee in his last outing and is ready to add another champion's name to his resume on January 25.
Here’s everything you need to know…
PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Start Time 11 a.m. ET
- Live Stream: MAX
PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes – Fight card
MAIN CARD
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes – for Bellator lightweight title
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Tim Johnson – heavyweight
- Akhmed Magomedov vs. Nathan Kelly – featherweight
- Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Kenny Mokohonoana – featherweight
- Renat Khavalov vs. Cleiver Fernandes – bantamweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Tarek Suleiman vs. Ahmed Sami – middleweight
- Mirafzal Akhtamov vs. Mike Thompson – lightweight
- Hadi Omar Al Hussaini vs. Ruel Panales – flyweight
- John Mitchell vs. Souhil Tairi – lightweight
- Mostaga Rashed Nada vs. Haider Khan – middleweight
- Saeed Alhosani vs. Talal Alqallaf – lightweight
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Usman Nurmagomedov -455
Paul Hughes +333
Vadim Nemkov -2000
Tim Johnson +950
Akhmed Magomedov -275
Nathan Kelly +220
Ibragim Ibragimov -600
Kenny Mokohonana +425
Renat Khavalov -2000
Cleiver Fernandes +950