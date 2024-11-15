How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live stream, start time, fight card
By Josh Sanchez
After months of anticipation, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson will step into the ring and face off under the bright lights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Both men successfully weighed in for their bout on Thursday, November 14, approximately 24-hours ahead of their showdown which will be streamed live across the world.
During the weigh-ins, even more hype was built when Tyson smacked Paul in the middle of the stage after being taunted during their final face-off.
Now that fight day has arrived, let's take a look at everything you need to know to watch the event -- which features three world title fights.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live stream betting odds, & viewing info
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
Betting Odds: Paul: -200. Tyson: +160. Draw: +900
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson online
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live on Netflix beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. It is the latest dip into live sports action from the streaming service. The Netflix tiers include:
- Standard with ads: $6.99 per month.
- Standard: $15.49 per month.
- Premium: $22.99 per month.
There is no free trial or yearly payment plan.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card
- Jake Paul -225 vs. Mike Tyson +170, heavyweights (eight, two-minute rounds)
- Katie Taylor (c) -130 vs. Amanda Serrano +110, undisputed junior welterweight titles (10, two-minute rounds)
- Mario Barrios (c) -1400 vs. Abel Ramos +700, WBC welterweight title (12 rounds)
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights (six rounds)
- Shadasia Green -170 vs. Melinda Watpool +135, vacant WBO super middleweight title
- Lucas Bahdi -2000 vs. Armando Casamonica +850, lightweights
- Bruce Carrington -750 vs. Dana Coolwell +475, featherweights
