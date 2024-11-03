How the new AP Top 25 college football poll will look like
By Joe Lago
Even with eight teams on a bye in Week 10 of the college football season, the AP Top 25 poll should undergo some major shuffling when the new rankings are released Sunday.
Top-ranked Oregon and No. 2 Georgia both won on Saturday to hold their spots. However, No. 3 Penn State fell to No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 10 Texas A&M, co-No. 11s Clemson and Iowa State and No. 18 Pittsburgh also lost.
Here is how the rankings should look going into Week 11.
1. Oregon (9-0). Won 38-17 at Michigan. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Maryland (4-4).
2. Georgia (7-1). Won 34-20 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Next game: Nov. 9 at Mississippi (7-2).
3. Ohio State (7-1). Won 20-13 at Penn State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Purdue (1-7).
4. Miami FL (9-0). Won 53-31 vs. Duke. Next game: Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech (5-4).
5. Penn State (7-1). Lost 20-13 vs. Ohio State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Washington (5-4).
6. Texas (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Florida (4-4).
7. Tennessee (7-1). Won 28-18 vs. Kentucky. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Mississippi State (2-7).
8. Notre Dame (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Florida State (1-8).
9. BYU (8-0). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at Utah (4-4).
10. Indiana (9-0). Won 47-10 at Michigan State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Michigan (5-4).
11. Alabama (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at LSU (6-2).
12. Boise State (7-1). Won 56-24 vs. San Diego State. Next game: Nov. 9 s. Nevada (3-7).
13. Texas A&M (7-2). Lost 44-10 at South Carolina. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State (2-6).
14. Clemson (6-2). Lost 33-21 vs. Louisville. Next game: Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech (5-4).
15. Iowa State (7-1). Lost 23-22 vs. Texas Tech. Next game: Nov. 9 at Kansas (2-6).
16. LSU (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Alabama (6-2).
17. Mississippi (7-2). Won 63-31 at Arkansas. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Georgia (7-1).
18. SMU (8-1). Won 48-25 vs. Pittsburgh. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Boston College (4-4).
19. PIttsburgh (7-1). Lost 48-25 at SMU. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Virginia (4-4).
20. Army (8-0). Won 20-3 vs. Air Force. Next game: Nov. 9 at North Texas 5-3).
21. Washington State (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Utah State (2-6).
22. Colorado (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at Texas Tech.
23. Kansas State (7-2). Lost 24-19 at Houston. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Arizona State (6-2).
24. Missouri (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Oklahoma (5-4).
25. Vanderbilt (6-3). Won 17-7 at Auburn. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. South Carolina (5-3).
