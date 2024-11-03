The Big Lead

How the new AP Top 25 college football poll will look like

By Joe Lago

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) and defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) and defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Even with eight teams on a bye in Week 10 of the college football season, the AP Top 25 poll should undergo some major shuffling when the new rankings are released Sunday.

Top-ranked Oregon and No. 2 Georgia both won on Saturday to hold their spots. However, No. 3 Penn State fell to No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 10 Texas A&M, co-No. 11s Clemson and Iowa State and No. 18 Pittsburgh also lost.

Here is how the rankings should look going into Week 11.

1. Oregon (9-0). Won 38-17 at Michigan. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Maryland (4-4).

2. Georgia (7-1). Won 34-20 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Next game: Nov. 9 at Mississippi (7-2).

3. Ohio State (7-1). Won 20-13 at Penn State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Purdue (1-7).

4. Miami FL (9-0). Won 53-31 vs. Duke. Next game: Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech (5-4).

5. Penn State (7-1). Lost 20-13 vs. Ohio State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Washington (5-4).

6. Texas (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Florida (4-4).

7. Tennessee (7-1). Won 28-18 vs. Kentucky. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Mississippi State (2-7).

8. Notre Dame (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Florida State (1-8).

9. BYU (8-0). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at Utah (4-4).

10. Indiana (9-0). Won 47-10 at Michigan State. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Michigan (5-4).

11. Alabama (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at LSU (6-2).

12. Boise State (7-1). Won 56-24 vs. San Diego State. Next game: Nov. 9 s. Nevada (3-7).

13. Texas A&M (7-2). Lost 44-10 at South Carolina. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. New Mexico State (2-6).

14. Clemson (6-2). Lost 33-21 vs. Louisville. Next game: Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech (5-4).

15. Iowa State (7-1). Lost 23-22 vs. Texas Tech. Next game: Nov. 9 at Kansas (2-6).

16. LSU (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Alabama (6-2).

17. Mississippi (7-2). Won 63-31 at Arkansas. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Georgia (7-1).

18. SMU (8-1). Won 48-25 vs. Pittsburgh. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Boston College (4-4).

19. PIttsburgh (7-1). Lost 48-25 at SMU. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Virginia (4-4).

20. Army (8-0). Won 20-3 vs. Air Force. Next game: Nov. 9 at North Texas 5-3).

21. Washington State (7-1). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Utah State (2-6).

22. Colorado (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 at Texas Tech.

23. Kansas State (7-2). Lost 24-19 at Houston. Next game: Nov. 16 vs. Arizona State (6-2).

24. Missouri (6-2). Bye in Week 10. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. Oklahoma (5-4).

25. Vanderbilt (6-3). Won 17-7 at Auburn. Next game: Nov. 9 vs. South Carolina (5-3).

