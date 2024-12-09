How a meme fueled Buddy Hield's scoring outburst vs. the Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors got back to winning ways following a defeat in their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, they avenged their last game's defeat vs. the same side.
The Dubs have now improved their season record to 14-9 as they climb to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. While Stephen Curry led all Warriors players in points, he had help from Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Buddy Hield have earned a new Warriors backcourt nickname
Speaking of Hield, since joining the Warriors, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has had on and off nights. Hield did dominate during the start of his tenure with the 2022 NBA champions, but soon cooled off.
As a result, he became a victim of a plethora of memes floating on social media. One such meme about the "Buddy Hield" cycle went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.
The meme in question had explained how Hield's career with NBA teams usually ends up. It explained how the veteran shooter plays incredibly for the first 10 or so games, then ultimately plays no defense and gets traded to another team.
Well, Hield seemingly liked the post on Instagram. Moreover, it seems like he used this meme as a fuel against the Timberwolves.
After all, he finished the night with 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. It was Hield's first double-digit scoring game in four games.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York
CFB:Warde Manuel explains why SMU stayed in Playoff
CFB: Bluechip programs left out of the Playoffs
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA:Doug Gottlieb is in over his head