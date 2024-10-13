Headlines from Week 7 of the 2024 College Football season
By Tyler Reed
When the 2024 college football schedule was released, many fans circled Week 7 as potentially the greatest week of the season. Week 7 featured massive Top-25 matchups and a few scares from unranked opponents.
Here are the biggest headlines from Week 7.
Tide Survive
Alabama's first year without the greatest college coach of all time roaming the sideline is going about like one would think. The Crimson Tide dropped one of the ugliest games in program history last week to Vanderbilt, and this week, just had to survive in a 27-25 win over South Carolina.
It's a new era in Tuscaloosa, but maybe not one that the fans are ready to wait on.
West Coast Conference Win
As disgusting as it is to type, USC is now in the Big Ten. While money continues to destroy the game we love, sometimes, we still get a great matchup like the Trojans and Penn State. The Nittany Lions won their first West Coast Big Ten battle in an entertaining fashion, as USC gave them every opportunity to win 33-30 in overtime.
Does anyone think Lincoln Riley is looking for the opportunity to join the Pac-12 again?
You'll Never Leave Baton Rouge Alive
If you're walking into a game under the lights at LSU, go ahead and start the buses. It took overtime, but the Tigers delivered an instant classic in their 29-26 victory over Ole Miss. Don't look now, but the 5-1 Tigers are putting together a playoff resume.
Ducks Fly Together
The main event of the evening lived up to the hype. The Oregon Ducks flexed their wings by beating Ohio State 32-31. Both teams looked every bit like they belonged in the Top-5 of the rankings, and it may not be the final time they meet this season.
If there is a part two, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard will definitely want a redo.
