HBO announces new documentary series based on the Boston Celtics
By Tyler Reed
There are only a handful of NBA franchises that can move the needle when it comes to popularity in the league.
The Boston Celtics are one of those teams. Yes, the reigning NBA champions are a franchise that has always been in the spotlight.
Now, HBO is taking an even closer look at the winningest franchise in the NBA with a new documentary series.
'Celtics City' drops on Max March 3rd, and from the trailer, it looks like this documentary will be every Celtics fan's dream.
From the days of Bill Russell to the legendary run of Larry Bird to the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era, no stone will go unturned.
Fans even got a glimpse of former Celtics head coach Rick Pitino in the trailer of the documentary; this is going to have it all.
The Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA championships with 15. However, the 2024 title gives the Celtics bragging rights over their most hated rival.
However, what could be more perfect than another Lakers vs. Celtics NBA Finals in 2025? It's not that crazy if you think about it.
However, for now, Celtics fans can celebrate their NBA championship for another couple of months while they watch the history of their franchise in yet another documentary.
