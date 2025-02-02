Has John Cena just teased a heel turn before WWE Elimination Chamber?
By Simon Head
After agonizingly missing out on winning the Royal Rumble, John Cena has officially announced that he’ll enter the Elimination Chamber, and predicted that he will still win a 17th championship at WrestleMania.
Cena entered the Royal Rumble as the 23rd entrant in the 30-man field, and made it all the way to the final two.
But, despite looking all set to win the Rumble and punch his ticket to the main event at WrestleMania, Cena missed his chance as Jey Uso wriggled free of an attempted Attitude Adjustment and kicked a stunned Cena off the ring apron and onto the arena floor.
It meant that Cena, who had previously declared that he would win the Rumble, was left contemplating his next move as he fans wondered what his next move might be after falling at the final hurdle in Indianapolis.
They didn’t have to wait long, as a stern-faced Cena delivered a statement during the post-event press conference and declared his intention to still make it to WrestleMania and capture his 17th title.
"In the 23 years I’ve been in this business, I know there are different perspectives about my path. But the truth is I’ve never used my opportunities for a spot I haven’t earned," he said.
“Tonight was special for many reasons, but it has begun to sink in that it was my last Royal Rumble, and in Las Vegas, when looking at the sign, when it was down to two, and I had a moment to let the energy sink in, I realized that Las Vegas is my last WrestleMania.
“The last time I main evented a WrestleMania was 2013. That’s a long time ago. The reason that hasn’t been at the forefront in my mind – I’ve been a gimmick, I’ve been the first match, I’ve been in the middle, I’ve shared beers with the fans – because my truth, my perspective, is I’ve always done what’s best for business.
"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I’ve openly admitted I don’t know how much I have left in the tank, and I just want to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time.
"Unfortunately tonight, it dawned on me that that’s not best for business. What is best for business is I main event WrestleMania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I’m gonna win a 17th championship."
“So I’m announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber. And I’m saying that, because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned.
"Yes, I’m flying back to Hungary to film a movie, so what I’m going to do is give my five other opponents one month to slander my name and bolster their self-confidence the best that I can.
"I told Toronto, when I announced my retirement, that I was grateful for the city, and I would be back. And I will be back to kick ass. It is time to walk that talk, and be who I say I am.
"I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance in WrestleMania, and win a 17th championship, because that’s what’s best for business.
"And I say that because it is not best for my ego, it is not best for my business. I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all of its branches.
"I will win 17 not for me, I will win 17 to someday shake the hand of the person who wins 18.”
The phrase “best for business” is likely a deliberately chosen one. It’s been used in the WWE a number of times over the years, including during times when figures decide to take an unexpected route, changing their character or allegiances in order to get ahead.
Now, with Cena adopting that language, it teases the possibility of something that a portion of longtime WWE fans have wanted to see for years – a John Cena heel turn.
And with Cena looking set to be away from WWE programming until Elimination Chamber, the speculation is sure to ramp up as the other participants are named for the event, which takes place March 1 in Toronto, Canada.
Could we see a different Cena in Toronto on March 1? And will he finally turn heel as he makes his run towards his final WrestleMania? It’s going to be fun finding out.
