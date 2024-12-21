Hall of Fame calls longtime Cubs broadcaster
Pat Hughes, the Cubs' venerable play-by-play broadcaster on 670-AM (WSCR) in Chicago, is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame — again.
One year after he was recognized with the Ford C. Frick Award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hughes was revealed as one of four inductees among the Cactus League Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Wednesday.
A native of Tucson, Ariz., Hughes attended San Jose State University and began his baseball broadcasting career in 1978 with the minor league San Jose Missions.
Hughes joined the Minnesota Twins' broadcast team in 1983 before moving to Milwaukee a year later, calling Brewers games on radio with Bob Uecker through 1995.
In Nov. 1995, Hughes joined Chicago's WGN Radio as the Cubs' new radio voice. He partnered with Ron Santo, the Cubs' former Hall of Fame third baseman, from 1996 until Santo's death in 2010.
Hughes is a three-time winner of the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award (1990-92) and a nine-time winner of the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award. He's called more than 6,000 MLB games during his 40-year career, including eight no-hitters and a 25-inning game in 1984 that was the longest game in American League history.
Last year Hughes became the 47th recipient of the Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
In addition to MLB, Hughes has also called Marquette basketball, the NHL's Minnesota North Stars, the minor league Columbus Clippers, the University of Wisconsin football and basketball teams, and Northwestern University basketball.
