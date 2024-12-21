Hall of Fame calls longtime Cubs broadcaster

We are thrilled to announce our 2025 Cactus League Hall of Fame class:



⚾️ Trevor Hoffman, former Padres & Brewers pitcher



🎙️ Pat Hughes, radio announcer for the Cubs & Brewers



⚾️ Mike Murphy, retired SF Giants clubhouse manager



🌵 Ron Pies, former Cactus League President pic.twitter.com/bjWdNRt8n0