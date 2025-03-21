Hall of Fame broadcaster for University of Kansas athletics, Royals dies
Legendary broadcaster Bob Davis, whose voice defined University of Kansas athletics for more than three decades, passed away Thursday. He was 80 years old.
Davis' family confirmed the news Friday, just a week after the loss of his wife, Linda, who died March 13.
Hired by the school in 1984, Davis spent 32 years calling Jayhawks sports. He partnered with Max Falkenstein to iconic calls during Final Fours and national championships.
"We lost a KU legend in Bob Davis, who was the voice of the Jayhawks for decades," Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a statement released by the unviersity. "Bob was not only superior at his craft, but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many. Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing just last week."
Alongside his radio team, including analysts Chris Piper and Greg Gurley, Davis shaped a generation of Kansas fans, his signature storytelling weaving the drama of Jayhawk athletics into everyday conversation.
In addition to his KU role, Davis called the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four for CBS Radio six times in 1990, 1992 and 1994-97. In 1997, Davis joined the Kansas City Royals as well, calling games for radio and television for the franchise for 16 years.
Davis was inducted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
"Bob Davis was a fantastic announcer and loved KU," former KU men's basketball coach Roy Williams said in a statement released by the school. "I was a new coach, and he helped me immensely. He set the bar for all those I worked with later. He is a KU giant."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Ron Howard was inspired by Vin Scully
SPORTS MEDIA: Chicago radio personality engages troll on social media, gets fired
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC Sports president breaks silence on adding ESPN's MLB properties
MLB: Alex Verdugo finally finds a new team