Georgia player receives penalty after colliding with official on sideline (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are currently battling it out for the right to face Penn State in the College Football Playoff.
The game has been a defensive showcase. However, there have been a few electric offensive plays that have juiced up the sidelines.
One play in particular had the Bulldogs sideline so jacked up that defensive back Parker Jones got a little carried away wth his celebration, colliding with an official.
Check out the hilarious moment below.
Jones may not be dressed for the game, but the Bulldogs defensive back delivered the wood to the unsuspecting official on the sidelines.
Jones may not want to know this, but his name has been trending on social media since the incident.
At the end of the clip, you can see Jones hiding as far away as he can from the front of the sidelines. It is an incredible moment that can only be seen in college football.
As for Jones, we would not want to be him when Kirby Smart sees him in the locker room at halftime.
